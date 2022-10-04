ECB's de Cos has been on the wires, worrying, this morning, saying Spanish banks will need to raise provisions to cover potential losses given the energy shock and current economic slowdown.

Urges Caution, Careful Monitoring Of Potential Risks In Banking Sector Than Can Quickly Develop Adversely And Lead To New Stress Scenarios

Says Has Seen Certain Deterioration In Economic And Financial Situation Of Companies Most Exposed To Spike In Energy Prices

All very familiar language, and if it weren't for the lack of distractions for the market this morning, this wouldn't be getting much attention, but due to how quiet it is... Every squawk and newswire is picking it up.

