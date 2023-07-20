I wondered out loud earlier this week about how much attention these high (for Japan) CPI readings are getting at the Bank of Japan.

We have had months of CPI readings above target and the BOJ remains unmoved, still promising easy policy. When do we get the straw that breaks the camel's back? I don't know.

Data is due

on Friday 8.30am Tokyo time,

which is Thursday, 20 July 2023 at 2330 GMT and 7.30pm US Eastern time

More on the upcoming BOJ meeting (this is on the 27th and 28th July):