I wondered out loud earlier this week about how much attention these high (for Japan) CPI readings are getting at the Bank of Japan.
- Governor Ueda and his officials at the Bank have been ... insisting that inflation is transitory and does not necessitate a move away from easy policy
We have had months of CPI readings above target and the BOJ remains unmoved, still promising easy policy. When do we get the straw that breaks the camel's back? I don't know.
Data is due
on Friday 8.30am Tokyo time,
- which is Thursday, 20 July 2023 at 2330 GMT and 7.30pm US Eastern time
More on the upcoming BOJ meeting (this is on the 27th and 28th July):
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda comments this week have watered down YCC tweak expectations
- October is now the month most cited as the likely timing for a BOJ policy change
