A stretch of 6 major central bank decisions in 8 days begins today with the Bank of Canada at 10 am ET. I wrote about what's priced in for all of them here. The BOC is one of the more challenging onens with the market inching towards the possibility of 50 bps in the past week.

In terms of US data, the advance goods trade balance report and wholesale inventories are both due at the bottom of the hour. At 10 am ET, the new home sales report for September is due and expected to tumbled to 585K from 685K.