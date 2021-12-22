2330 GMT Japan CPI data for November
National CPI % y/y, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.1%
National CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.1%
National CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.6%, prior was -0.7%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan Corporate Services Price Index for November
- expected 1.3% y/y, prior 1.0%
- The Corporate Services Price Index (CSPI) indicates the change in the selling prices of services purchased by companies in Japan.