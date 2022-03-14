2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for February
- BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index
0030 GMT Australia - Q4 2021 House Price Index
- priors 5% q/q and 21.7% y/y
0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia March meeting minutes. I posted a brief preview here:
0200 GMT - Chines economic activity data for February
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
- The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.