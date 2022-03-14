2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for February

  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index

0030 GMT Australia - Q4 2021 House Price Index

  • priors 5% q/q and 21.7% y/y

0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia March meeting minutes. I posted a brief preview here:

  • AUD traders heads up - RBA Minutes (March 2022 meeting) are due Tuesday 15 March 2022

0200 GMT - Chines economic activity data for February

  • This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
  • The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.
china data 15 March 2022