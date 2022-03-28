2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for February

  • expected 2.8%, prior 2.8%

Job to applicant ratio for February

  • expected 1.2, prior 1.2

2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting ‘Summary of Opinions’ of the March 2022 meeting

  • this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.

At the March meeting the main components of policy:

  • short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
  • 10-year bond yields target around 0%

remained unchanged.

0020 GMT - BOJ policy maker Amamita is speaking.

  • the Bank of Japan deputy governor

0030 GMT Australian Retail Sales for February

  • expected 1.0% m/m, prior 1.8%