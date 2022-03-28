2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for February
expected 2.8%, prior 2.8%
Job to applicant ratio for February
expected 1.2, prior 1.2
2350 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting ‘Summary of Opinions’ of the March 2022 meeting
- this precedes the minutes of that meeting by many, many weeks.
At the March meeting the main components of policy:
- short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- 10-year bond yields target around 0%
remained unchanged.
0020 GMT - BOJ policy maker Amamita is speaking.
- the Bank of Japan deputy governor
0030 GMT Australian Retail Sales for February
- expected 1.0% m/m, prior 1.8%