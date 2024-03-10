Japanese data is the feature on the agenda ahead. The preliminary reading for GDP in Japan showed the country had dropped into another recession:
Today we get the 'final' reading.
Next week we have the Bank of Japan meeting (on the 18th and 19th), the latest scuttlebutt:
- BOJ reportedly to review YCC as it considers new quantitative policy framework
- BOJ might not wait until April to exit negative rates - report
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.