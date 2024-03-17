Expectations for the Chinese data are generally lower, but remember there was the long Lunar New Year holiday during February.
There is also February Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) data due at 0030 GMT, January data is here:
- Singapore January NODX surges to +16.8% y/y vs. +5.4% expected and -1.5% in December
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.