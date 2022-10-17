The calendar is a light one but nevertheless we have the eagerly awaited New Zealand CPI for Q3, along with a speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia's Deputy Governor Michele Bullock. the topic and venue:

"Policymaking at the Reserve Bank", at the Australian Finance Industry Association (AFIA) Annual Conference in Sydney

For NZ inflation, another elevated reading is the consensus expectation. Albeit a little slower than in Q2. Domestically generated inflation is strong indeed, this tends to be very sticky. The weak Kiwi $ is keeping imported inflation high also. It's a long way to 2% from the current CPI level. The RBNZ is set to continue along its rate hike path.