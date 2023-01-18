Economic calendar in Asia 19 January 2023

You lot finished trashing the stawks? OK then, here comes the Asian session.

The Australian jobs report is expected to show that while the leading indicators of the economy have softened a little the labour market is still solid. Labour data tends to be a lagging indicator so bear that in mind. We've had recent inflation data from Australia that'll keep the RBA on its rate hike path. I expect +25 at the first meeting for this year coming up on February 7.

Local data is taking a back seat to global developments. For the session ahead it looks like the risk worries will be in the ascendant: