The inflation data for the Tokto area was published around 4 weeks ago, showing still surging prices:

Today we'll get the national level data for that month. The Bank of Japan have been repeating, over and over, that they expect inflation to fall from around September/October this year and hence are holding onto ultra-loose policy. USD/JPY is above 143 as I am posting, looks like investor believe the BOJ, no?

Also on a data agenda today are flash PMIs from Australia and Japan.

