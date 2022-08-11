Date from New Zealand at:

2230 GMT is the Business NZ Manufacturing PMI for July. June dropped back into contraction at 49.7

2245 GMT the July Food price index for July, June was +1.2% m/m

The RBNZ has been, and still is, on a rate hike path. The next meeting August 17 and another 50bp rate hike is expected. Preview here:

From Japan at 2350 GMT are the international securities flows for the week

None of the above are likely to move the forex much upon release. The NZ FPI can give the currency a fleeting wiggle.

