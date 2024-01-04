Lower tier data from Japan today, unlikely to have much yen impact.

The services PMI from Japan is due for December

  • November was 50.8

Composite for December also

  • prior 49.6

The preliminary services and comp[osite PMIs for December can be found here:

The manufacturing PMI was published earlier this week, it fell deeper into contraction:

Economic calendar in Asia 05 January 2024 22
  • This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.