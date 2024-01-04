Lower tier data from Japan today, unlikely to have much yen impact.
The services PMI from Japan is due for December
- November was 50.8
Composite for December also
- prior 49.6
The preliminary services and comp[osite PMIs for December can be found here:
The manufacturing PMI was published earlier this week, it fell deeper into contraction:
