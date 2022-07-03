Japanese data at 2350 GMT

The 'ANZ Commodity Price' date is from New Zealand, due at 0100 GMT.

  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

Australian data includes the monthly inflation data from TD / Melbourne Institute. It's a guide to inflation in Australia that helps to fill in the gaps between official CPI data releases, only published once a quarter. The official data (lack of) frequency is viewed as a bit of a joke:

The Reserve Bank of Australia will note the monthly result given in the TD/MI survey ahead of the RBA meeting on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 (statement due at 0430 GMT). We heard from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe recently, telling us the debate is between a hike of 0.25% and 0.5%. Given rapidly rising inflation expectations:

the 50bp option seems more appropriate (IMHO).

Economic calendar in Asia 04 July 2022