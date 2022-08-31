The data focus for the session is from China, the second of the monthly PMIs. Yesterday we had:

The official PMI and the private survey PMI, due today, are different:

  • The Official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises.
  • Caixin indicator features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms
Economic calendar in Asia 01 September 2022
