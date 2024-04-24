The calendar is light.

A couple of things to note for the session ahead are:

1. USD/JPY has popped above its latest 'line in the sand' (the sand blew away again) @155.00. Expect verbal intervention from Japanese officials again today. This will present dip buying opportunities, yet again.

2. It's a national holiday in Australia for ANZAC Day, markets are closed. ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.