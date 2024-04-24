The calendar is light.
A couple of things to note for the session ahead are:
1. USD/JPY has popped above its latest 'line in the sand' (the sand blew away again) @155.00. Expect verbal intervention from Japanese officials again today. This will present dip buying opportunities, yet again.
2. It's a national holiday in Australia for ANZAC Day, markets are closed. ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.
- Anzac Day falls on the 25th of April each year.
- The 25th of April was officially named Anzac Day in 1916. On the 25th of April 1915, Australian and New Zealand soldiers formed part of the allied expedition that set out to capture the Gallipoli peninsula. These became known as Anzacs.
- The meaning of Anzac Day today includes the remembrance of all Australians killed in military operations. (more info here)