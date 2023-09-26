After the big stock market(s) slump in US time on Tuesday its unlikely to be quite so dramatic a session here.

The inflation data from Australia is the monthly result for August. The monthly data is not the official CPI rate, that's the quarterly data not due until October 25. Still, it'll be of interest to the RBA although unlikely to shift them from their current on hold sance.

As for the BOJ, it seems there is nothing on the planet that'll shift them from their on-hold stance. Easy does it for them. Perhaps the (July) minutes will give as a clue of changes way off in the distance, but I doubt it. The July meeting was when the Bank said it'd allow 10-year JGB yields out to 1%, but Bank officials have been at pains to explain the move so the minutes are unlikely to add much to understadning.