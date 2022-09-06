The time noted for the trade data from China should be treated as a ballpark only. This data is usually later than 0200 GMT.

At 0300 there is a speaker from the RBA, noted below as "Ellis". Its not Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic) at the Bank, but rather Ellis Connolly, Head of the Payments Policy Department. While he may remark on his economic and or policy outlook these would not carry the weight of the same from Luci Ellis. I'll stay tuned just in case though.

