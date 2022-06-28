The EIA delayed the weekly oil storage report last week and eventually said there was a voltage issue that damaged its computers. Now it's rescheduled the release and it will release both last week's data and this week's data together.

Release:

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) continues its system restoration process. We will not publish new or previously delayed data today, June 28, 2022.

We will publish the Weekly Petroleum Status Report tomorrow, June 29, at its regularly scheduled time. That release will include the data for the week ending June 17, which would have been published June 22, and the data for the week ending June 24.

We continue to address the ongoing issues affecting other data releases that have been delayed. We will provide status updates at least once per day on our website and will provide further updates through our Twitter account.

We apologize for the inconvenience of this delay, and we are doing everything we can to fully resume our data releases as quickly as possible.

WTI crude oil is up $1.36 to $110.93 today. The private data set from API is due up shortly after the US equity close.