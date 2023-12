WTI crude oil daily

Prior was +1609K

Crude -4632K vs -1354K exp

Gasoline +5421K vs +1027K exp

Distillates +1267K vs +1526K exp

Refinery utilization +0.7% vs +0.8% prior

Production -100K to 13.1mbpd

Late yesterday, the API reported:

Crude +594K

Gasoline +2830K

Distillates +890K

WTI crude was down $1.88 to $70.43 ahead of the data and isn't doing much afterwards.