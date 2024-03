Prior was -1952K

Gasoline +1299K vs -1650K expected

Distillates +518K vs +518K expected

Production 13.1 mbpd vs 13.1 mbpd prior

Implied mogas demand: 8.715Mbpd

API data late yesterday showed:

Crude +9337K

Gasoline -4437K

Distillates +531K

WTI crude oil was 36-cents lower ahead of the data but has perked up slightly afterwards.