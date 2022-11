Prior was +3925K

Gasoline +2207K vs +310K expected

Distillates +1120K vs +513K expected

Refinery utilization +0.8% vs +0.5% expected

Implied demand at 21.087 mbpd vs 20.267 mbpd prior

Gasoline demand -269K vs +351K bpd prior

This is a bullish report but it was generally expected after yesterday's private inventory figures. Oil found a bit of a footing after the numbers but remains down $1.66 on the day.

oil 15 mins