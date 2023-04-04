Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.1%

S&P 500 futures +0.4%

Nasdaq futures +0.5%

Dow futures +0.2%

The DAX is at the highs for the year and the CAC 40 is threatening fresh record highs as equities continue to rip higher this morning. There's no exact catalyst but this carries over the momentum from last week, as markets also get more comfortable after the banking turmoil begins to ebb.

It has been a straightforward run up since European traders got to their desks today. Here's the action in S&P 500 futures: