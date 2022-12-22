A glance at the major indices in Europe shows that:

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

This comes as S&P 500 futures are marginally positive, up 3 points, or 0.1%, on the day currently. Overall, risk sentiment is holding up and finding some bit-part relief following the selloff from last week. That said, the technical outlook remains on the ropes as pointed out earlier here.

Elsewhere, a retreat in 10-year Japan government bond yields to 0.41% is pinning Treasury yields lower as well. In turn, the greenback is slightly lower across the board. USD/JPY is down 0.4% to just below 132.00 while GBP/USD is keeping a slight bounce just above its 200-day moving average of 1.2078 to trade around 1.2090 currently.