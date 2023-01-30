S&P 500 futures -0.8%

Nasdaq futures -1.1%

Dow futures -0.6%

Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Caution is in the air as we are seeing equities turn more defensive to start the new week. It has been a consistent decline since the open in Asia with sentiment hitting fresh lows here in European morning trade. The mood is arguably not helped by Spain's inflation data earlier, even if it comes with a caveat that there is a new methodology to the weightings in the calculation.

In FX, the dollar is steadier and trades more mixed with light changes mostly. AUD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.7075 though, staying away from its August highs of 0.7125-36 for now. Meanwhile, EUR/USD is firmer by 0.3% to 1.0900 - helped by the data pointed out above.