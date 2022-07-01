European indices have pared the early declines while US futures have trimmed the drop from earlier with S&P 500 futures now down just 8 points, or 0.2%, after having been down by around 45 points earlier. Here's a look at the equities space:

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.2%

S&P 500 futures -0.2%

Nasdaq futures -0.3%

Dow futures -0.1%

There's not much of a catalyst for the turnaround but at least investors are not throwing in the towel just yet with there being some slight optimism. I'm still skeptical of the overall mood until we see what Wall Street has to offer, especially with the long weekend looming just around the corner.