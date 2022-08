The better risk appetite is also translating to a softer dollar on the day as noted here. A snapshot of the equities space at the moment:

Eurostoxx +1.3%

DAX +1.3%

CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +0.7%

S&P 500 futures +0.8%

Nasdaq futures +0.9%

Dow futures +0.6%

After two days of declines post-Jackson Hole, we are seeing a bit of respite. That said, the technicals suggest that there might not be much in it unless the S&P 500 can climb back above its 100-day moving average (red line):