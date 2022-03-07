EU draft statement from summit agree to:

Phaseout dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports

Two diversified supplies and roots including through the use of LNG and development of biogas and hydrogen

To accelerate development of renewable energy sources, boosts interconnection of European gas and electricity networks

Ensure sufficient levels of gas storage and to coordinate refilling operations

To develop EU production capacity of microchips to secure 20% of the global market share by 2030

To improve EU food security by reducing dependencies on imported agricultural products and inputs

Secure financing for all this through best use of EU recovery find, leveraging budgets, through the EIB, and through completing the banking union and Capital Market union

National fiscal policies will need to take into account the overall investment needs and reflect the new geopolitical situation

Pursue sound fiscal policies which in short debt sustainability for each member state, including by incentivizing investments that are growth enhancing

Globalization is shifting more to nationalism . The pendulum is swinging for energy, food, chips, etc. It is a matter of national security now, not the low cost supplier of the past.

