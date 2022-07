We have to be ready for supply cuts from Russia at any moment

Expects to have deal on EU regulation to curb gas demand

As Adam pointed out yesterday, it is every country for itself when it comes to the natural gas battle in Europe. As I said before, when you poke the bear, you best be ready for when it bites back. As much as Europe believes Russia should fulfil its obligations on this matter, Putin is definitely seeing this as a manner of leverage for concessions. Sweet politics.