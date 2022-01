EU Flash Prelim GDP Data:

QoQ: 0.3% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 2.2%)

YoY: 4.6% (Forecast 4.6%, Previous 3.9%)

Again, this GDP data will be revised, and to a large extent, out of date. The focus is on inflation metrics right now, given the policy shifts seen from Central Banks.

Full Report: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/14231867/2-31012022-AP-EN.pdf/649f530f-8fdb-3a5e-00b2-a7b51c026ec6