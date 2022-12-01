EU government have tentatively agreed to a $60/barrel Russian oil price cap. That's at the bottom end of the range floated yesterday in what's a compromise offer to the Baltic states and Poland.

An adjustment mechanism would keep the price cap on Russian seaborne oil 5% below the market price based on EIA figures. Something like that -- if it works quickly -- would probably mean minimal impact on the market since Russian oil is already trading at a discount larger than 5%.

However Poland appears to be holding out and the report says they have until 1500 GMT to agree; that's just over an hour from now. Of course, EU deadlines don't mean anything so take that for what it's worth.