Thierry Breton is the current Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union.

He said the European Union will deepen cooperation with Japan on semiconductors

move to strengthen control over the technology

"We believe that it's extremely important to secure the supply chain of semiconductors,"

EU and Japan will work together to monitor the chip supply chain and facilitate exchange of researchers and engineers

Breton was speaking with Reuters in Tokyo. he is in Japan discussing cooperation on chips and artificial intelligence with the government and companies.