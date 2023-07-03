Thierry Breton is the current Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union.

  • He said the European Union will deepen cooperation with Japan on semiconductors
  • move to strengthen control over the technology
  • "We believe that it's extremely important to secure the supply chain of semiconductors,"
  • EU and Japan will work together to monitor the chip supply chain and facilitate exchange of researchers and engineers

---

Breton was speaking with Reuters in Tokyo. he is in Japan discussing cooperation on chips and artificial intelligence with the government and companies.

Thierry Breton eu 03 July 2023