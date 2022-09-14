  • Cap of €180mWh would apply to nuclear and renewables
  • Windfall tax would recoup 33% of oil, gas, coal and refining companies surplus profits compared to the three years before 2019
  • Would apply to fossil fuel companies that have tax obligations in EU countries
  • Proposes mandator target to cut electricity use by 5% during peak periods
  • Proposes voluntary target to cut overall monthly electricity use by 10% compared to same period in recent years

There's nothing surprising here, the real question now is: Can this get broad support? If so, it's not going to do anything to stimulate energy exploration and development in Europe. It's rough to take away the punch bowl from a cyclical industry like oil.

There has been some small improvement in European energy pricing lately. Here is day-ahead German power:

German power

EUR is up 29 pips today.