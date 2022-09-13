So much for solidarity and resolve. There were reports over the weekend that the EU was split on the decision to cap Russian gas prices as countries were unable to strike a compromise on the details. Now, the latest report is that the EU is set to retreat from imposing said price cap but will push ahead with windfall taxes on energy companies' surplus profits.

Just a heads up that EU president von der Leyen is expected to publish the bloc's plan on this matter tomorrow. There is still time for things to change between now and then but for now, it looks like there is still no coming together on putting a price cap on Russian gas at least.