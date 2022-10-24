Bloomberg have this report (gated), citing an unnamed source

A number of European Union nations are pushing for a price cap on natural gas used to generate power, but the bloc’s executive arm is warning that any such step would need to avoid boosting demand or subsidizing electricity to foreign consumers.

The European Commission issued the caution ahead of a key ministerial meeting on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The bloc’s executive arm is advising EU members that such a price limit would have to be extended to power-importing countries like the UK or Switzerland for it be effective, the person added.

