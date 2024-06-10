ICYMI, French President Macron called a snap election just in time for the opening of Asian FX in super-ultra-thin liquidity on Monday:
EUR/USD continued its dribble lower during Europe/UK/US trade but has managed some recviery. Movement has been small only though.
Commerzbank analysts on the events:
- European unification “appears gradually more fragile”
- “The euro suffers when the question arises as to whether a politically created transnational currency can survive in the long term if the political framework conditions change”
- “So far, the rampant euro skepticism has not caused any significant damage to the euro. However, the risk that this will not remain the case increased yesterday. Only marginally, but to a visible extent”
EUR/USD update: