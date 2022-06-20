The euro opened the week lower but has reversed that move and is now trading up 21 pips to 1.0519.

The early declines may have included pressure from the French lower house elections, which cost Macron's allies a majority. But after the early dip, the euro stabilized and then started moving higher in the last two hours.

The broader mood is also improving with S&P 500 futures back in positive territory; up 8 points. The early anxiety in China has also faded with Shanghai stocks fractionally positive now.