Companies with gas supply contracts in euros or dollars should not acceded to Russian demands

EU will respond in a united manner by this attempt by Russia to circumvent our sanctions

Gas supply contracts must be respected

Putin was speaking earlier this week and saying that because of sanctions they weren't getting paid for gas and that he considered this stealing. I don't know the in-and-outs of sanctions but I find it laughable that there's a war going on and leaders seem to think that contract law is sacred.