- Companies with gas supply contracts in euros or dollars should not acceded to Russian demands
- EU will respond in a united manner by this attempt by Russia to circumvent our sanctions
- Gas supply contracts must be respected
Putin was speaking earlier this week and saying that because of sanctions they weren't getting paid for gas and that he considered this stealing. I don't know the in-and-outs of sanctions but I find it laughable that there's a war going on and leaders seem to think that contract law is sacred.