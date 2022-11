Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Well, let's wait and see if the events in the US will change things up later in the day. S&P 500 futures are up 4 points, or 0.1%, keeping little changed for the most part still. Bonds are a little more bid though, so that could play into more positive sentiment as 10-year Treasury yields are now down nearly 3 bps to 4.10%.