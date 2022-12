Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.2%

This is mostly a bit of catch up to the gains from Wall Street overnight, though the overall market mood now is more pensive in anticipation of the US CPI data coming up later in the day. That will be the key risk event to set the tone in this massive week for markets. US futures are also not offering much for the time being, with S&P 500 futures being up by just 2 points, or 0.05%, at the moment.