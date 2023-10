Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

A lot of this is a catch up to the gains in Wall Street overnight but the overall mood is more tentative at the moment. S&P 500 futures are down 0.26%, or 11 points, as 10-year Treasury yields are keeping around 4.74% currently - up from around 4.71% earlier. It's still all to play for as traders are eyeing the US jobs report tomorrow more than anything else.