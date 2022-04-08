  • Stoxx 600 +1.2%
  • German DAX+1.3%
  • UK FTSE 100 +1.4%
  • French CAC +1.3%
  • Italy MIB +2.0%
  • Spain IBEX +1.5%

On the week:

  • German DAX +0.5%
  • UK FTSE 100 +1.6%
  • French CAC -2.1%
  • Italy MIB -1.5%
  • Spain IBEX +1.4%

French stocks lagged as Le Pen pulls nearly even with Macron ahead of the first round of Presidential elections. The second round is April 24 and I expect that to continue to be a headwind.

The FTSE 100 has been impressive this week and is ready to challenge the February highs, which is something not many indexes can say.

FTSE 100