- Stoxx 600 +1.2%
- German DAX+1.3%
- UK FTSE 100 +1.4%
- French CAC +1.3%
- Italy MIB +2.0%
- Spain IBEX +1.5%
On the week:
- German DAX +0.5%
- UK FTSE 100 +1.6%
- French CAC -2.1%
- Italy MIB -1.5%
- Spain IBEX +1.4%
French stocks lagged as Le Pen pulls nearly even with Macron ahead of the first round of Presidential elections. The second round is April 24 and I expect that to continue to be a headwind.
The FTSE 100 has been impressive this week and is ready to challenge the February highs, which is something not many indexes can say.