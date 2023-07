Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +1.4%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

UK stocks are leading the charge after the softer UK inflation numbers here earlier. In any case, the gains today carry over from the positive session in US trading yesterday and US futures are also keeping steadier so far today, up around 0.1% currently.