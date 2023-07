Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

It's just a marginal dent as compared to the gains from last week and this month in particular for European stocks. US futures are also just marginally lower with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% at the moment. It is still early in the day though and month-end flows might come into the picture later to provide some volatility before the end of day close.