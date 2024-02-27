Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

European traders are greeted with a real snoozer to start the day. US futures are also flattish at the moment, so that isn't giving much to work with in general. But if anything else, do keep an eye out on bonds. 10-year Treasury yields are down 3 bps to 4.267% on the day but that's not saying much in the bigger picture this week. USD/JPY is down slightly as such by 0.2% to 150.35 but other major currencies are lacking any appetite whatsoever for now.