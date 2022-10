Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

This comes on the back of a poor showing in Wall Street yesterday, so there is some element of catch up. US futures are also struggling with S&P 500 futures down 10 points, or 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures are down 0.5% at the moment. Higher bond yields continue to weigh on sentiment and that is keeping the dollar slightly higher on the day as well.