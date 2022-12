Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

US futures are keeping rather flattish though, so overall market sentiment remains more tentative. Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are down a little over 1 bps to 3.55% after having edged up following the US PPI data at the end of last week. The dollar remains slightly firmer with the technical picture still in the balance as outlined here.