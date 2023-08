Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.1%

The changes are light as US futures are also not showing much appetite and keeping flattish on the day. We have a slew of manufacturing PMIs coming up for Europe later but they shouldn't tell us anything we don't already know - that being the sector is in a recession across the region.