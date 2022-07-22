Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

The changes are light but market sentiment looks to be fairly more pensive for the time being. After the ECB yesterday, all eyes will now turn towards the Fed next week. US futures are keeping slightly lower but the technicals are looking more positive with the late rally yesterday reaffirming the upside push this week. We'll see if Wall Street can muster another turnaround later.