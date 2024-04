Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

It's a mixed bag but I would say that sentiment is a touch nervy at the balance. Spanish stocks are keeping steadier even as PM Sanchez suspends public duties though. But the fall in tech shares is the most notable thing here and that's affecting US futures more. S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are down 1.2% on the day.